Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Adds All-Gender Restrooms

Home to the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the venue welcomes close to two million guests annually, and this is part of an ongoing commitment to an inclusive environment.


02/25/2021
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH

In Cleveland, OH, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization recently announced it has permanently converted two restrooms at the facility into all-gender facilities. Home to the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the facility welcomes close to two million guests to 200+ events each year, including world-class concerts and family shows. This is part of the extensive, ongoing commitment of the organization to maintain and foster an inclusive environment that is welcoming to everyone, and to offer safe and appropriate accommodations for all visitors.inclusive

The new gender-inclusive restrooms will provide comfortable and convenient restroom access to transgender and gender non-conforming guests, as well as any guest who may require the assistance of a caregiver, parent, or child of a different gender.

The all-gender restrooms are located near Portals 29-30 on the lower Street Level concourse, adjacent to the Power Portal, and near Portals 58-59 on the FirstEnergy Loudville upper level concourse next to the Overlook Bar.

In addition to the two all-gender restrooms, men, women, and family restrooms can also be found on each level of the venue. All 62 private suites at the FieldHouse also have a private restroom available inside each suite.

