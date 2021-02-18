Safety stair nosing for steel pan or concrete poured steps

Suitable for steel pan or concrete poured steps, Spectra two-stage stair nosing is available with 18 standard colors or with high quality photoluminescent NITEGLOW treads.


02/18/2021
Spectra 2-Stage Safety Stair Nosing

Wooster Products’ treads for steel pan or concrete poured steps can be specified glow-in-the-dark

Spectra® from Wooster Products is a two-stage stair nosing available with 18 standard colors or with high quality photoluminescent NITEGLOW® treads. Suitable for steel pan or concrete poured steps, these type WP-RN2-SP treads are visually appealing and durable, yet can be quickly and easily replaced if damaged.

stair nosingSpectra treads can be used indoors or out. This two-stage, anti-slip stair nosing meets NYC Local Law 26, 2015 IBC, and 2015 IFC code compliance and is suited for either new construction or retrofit stair applications. Corrosion resistant extruded aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler assures long tread life under heavy pedestrian traffic.

Spectra two-stage safety nosing includes a replaceable anti-slip abrasive-filled top insert, and a mill finish extruded aluminum base, with sure-hold anchor. Optional wood insert keeps the aluminum base clean during initial construction. Protective tape is also available.

The bright, long lasting epoxy filler (including photoluminescent) is free of hazardous and radioactive substances and extends uniformly throughout the filler. A high content of aluminum oxide abrasive provides traction and long service life and is replaceable. The anti-slip filler includes approximately 60% virgin grain aluminum oxide abrasive which is available in matching or contrasting colors. Photoluminescent epoxy binder is a fully cured resilient epoxy with a filler ratio of 16% minimum for enhanced cleanability.

Spectra comes in lengths to order up to a maximum of 8′. The nosings end no more than 4″ from the ends of steps for poured concrete stairs; for concrete filled steelpan stairs, nosings run the full length of steps less 1/8″ clearance. Clean architectural lines ensure aesthetic appeal.

 

