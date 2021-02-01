Time To Vote: Pick Your Favorite Soap Dispenser Design

SC Johnson Professional has revealed the finalists of this year’s Happy Hands dispenser design contest, which promotes the importance of hand washing and sanitizing at school. From a germ-busting soap dispenser to a rocket ship “blasting off” germs into space, the public can now choose their favorite soap dispenser design by K-12 students across the U.S. You can view the student-drawn designs and choose now through February 28.

“Each design showcased an incredible amount of creativity, artistic talent, and imagination,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “There’s no question that hand hygiene is an important measure for preventing the spread of germs. The Happy Hands contest makes educating and promoting clean hands at school more memorable and engaging for all students.”

There are two grade categories for the Happy Hands Contest: elementary (grades K-5) and middle/high school (grades 6-12). The winning design in each category will receive the top prize, which includes $1,000 for the two grand prize winners’ school, a $300 gift card for each winning student, and up to 1,000 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design.

The 2020/2021 Happy Hands contest finalists include:

Elementary School

Penny G., Kindergarten, Trinity Lutheran School, Racine, WI

Clemmie T., Grade 2, C. Trapp Elementary, Rialto, CA

Chelsea L., Grade 4, Heritage Christian, University Place, WA

Stella F., Grade 4, Floranada Elementary, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jillian I., Grade 5, Peak to Peak, Lafayette, CO

Middle & High School

Wilfred O., Grade 6, Gifford School, Racine, WI

Isabelle A., Grade 10, Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Eagle, CO

Keona H., Grade 11, California School of the Arts SGV, Duarte, CA

Jamie M., Grade 11, Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Eagle, CO

Celia M., Grade 12, McCracken County HS, Paducah, KY

You can choose your favorite design now through February 28, and the official grand prize winner announcement will be made in April.

