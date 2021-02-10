mobile dispensing system dilutes, mixes, and delivers cleaning chemistries

TruShot 2.0™ from SC Johnson Professional® is a refresh of the company’s TruShot® Mobile Dispensing System that automatically dilutes, mixes, and delivers effective chemistries while reducing prep time with portable no-spill cartridges. The improved system offers one trigger for all chemistries and more concentrated formulas for increased in-use quarts per cartridge.

“TruShot is designed to keep cleaning crews moving, and increase productivity by providing optimized dilution delivery without having to stop, mix, or measure,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “We’re excited to release these improved formulas that can enhance our customers’ way of cleaning.”

The TruShot 2.0™ mobile dispensing system is for TruShot 2.0™ chemistries. It allows cleaners to use one trigger for both disinfectant and non-disinfectant cartridges, mitigating cross-contamination between the chemistries.

The TruShot 2.0 starter pack consists of four chemistries and one trigger sprayer.

TruShot 2.0™ Glass & Multi-Surface Cleaner

TruShot 2.0™ Restroom Cleaner

TruShot 2.0™ Power Cleaner & Degreaser

TruShot 2.0™ Multi-Surface, Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

SC Johnson Professional® TruShot 2.0™ Trigger Dispenser

The no-spill, 10-oz. concentrate cartridges snap directly into the TruShot 2.0 trigger dispenser and are pre-labeled to ensure compliance with OSHA workplace labeling. The on-board 10-oz. water reservoir fills at any water source, reducing re-supply trips to the closet.

The non-disinfectant formulas, such as the TruShot 2.0 Glass & Multi-Surface Cleaner, Power Cleaner & Degreaser, and Restroom Cleaner, remove more soils with better streak resistance vs. the current formulas. The TruShot 2.0 chemistries also carry SC Johnson Professional’s signature scent that is harmonized across the product line for a consistent fragrance experience.

The TruShot 2.0 Multi-Surface & Restroom Disinfectant Cleaner and Hospital Disinfectant Cleaner are EPA-approved for use against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with a contact time of three minutes on hard, non-porous surfaces. The TruShot 2.0 line now includes UL EcoLogo® certification for all non-disinfectant chemistries (Restroom Cleaner, Power Cleaner & Degreaser, and Glass & Multi-Surface Cleaner) and NSF(C1) certification on its Glass & Multi-Surface cleaner chemistry.

[ECOLOGO: These products are certified to meet EcoLogo UL 2759 Standard for Hard Surface Cleaners Sustainability for EcoLogo certifications are voluntary, multi-attribute, life cycle based environmental certifications that indicate a product has undergone scientific testing, auditing, or both, to confirm its compliance with such standard. EcoLogo UL 2759 Standard sets criteria for product formulation and manufacturing, and human health & environment toxicity. For more information and to view the specific standard, visit UL.com/EL. NSF: This product complies with the NSF International standards for Nonfood Compounds/Non-processing Area Products (Category Code C1).]

