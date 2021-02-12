Universal Lighting recognized for trusted warranty practices

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. announced the company is one of the first to be approved by the National Lighting Bureau’s (NLB) Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program. Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a member of the Panasonic Group and a subsidiary of Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets end-to-end lighting solutions.

The NLB Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program is the first program of its kind in the industry to recognize excellence in lighting companies that meet objective quality standards and practices regarding their warranty administration. The main intent of the program is to promote excellence in responding to warranty issues and to give industry stakeholders confidence in specific manufacturers that had their warranty program inspected. NLB promotes that Lighting Designers, Electrical Distributors, Electrical Contractors, and other Industry Stakeholders should feel comfortable specifying, buying, and installing luminaires from companies that have had their warranty department audited and approved by this program.

“For nearly 75 years, Universal has made its mark by offering high quality and efficient lighting products. In fact, we are known for our quality,” said Chuck Davis, director of technical and customer services at Universal. “For that reason, to be formally recognized by NLB for our long-standing quality is a huge moment for our team. The NLB is a trusted source of information for many in the industry, and we regard their program’s standards as some of the highest in the industry.”

The NLB is an independent, IRS-recognized, not-for-profit, educational foundation that has served as a trusted lighting information source since 1976. As part of its Trusted Warranty Program, the NLB assesses companies based on five key criteria: Formal Warranty Process, Warranty Language, Length of Business/Warranty Insurance, Technical Evaluation, and Claims Review Evaluation. In demonstrating quality and reliability across these five categories, companies give industry stakeholders confidence in their manufacturing.

Click here for more facility management news related to lighting.