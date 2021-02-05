Webinar: 2021 Plan For Safer Facilities

Webinar: 2021 Plan For Safer Facilities

The pandemic has entered a new phase. Vaccines are in distribution. People are hopeful for normalcy, yet nervous.

In 2021, facilities executives in all industries are moving past wait and see and taking action to be fully prepared as more people return to their buildings. How are they planning? What is keeping them up at night?

Start your year with the live “2021 Plan for Safer Facilities” webinar with a panel of facilities experts across key areas of operations. The panel will share new survey data and the latest insights and best practices to help keep people safe from viral spread.

Topics to be discussed:

State of the pandemic, public health and facilities

How facilities are making sense of it all

Creating a personalized action plan for a post-pandemic world

Don’t miss this critical free webinar for facilities professionals.

DATE: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

TIME: 1:00 PM EST