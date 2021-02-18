Webinar: Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World

Register for this free webinar to learn how to prepare commercial spaces for a post-pandemic world, with discussion around key trends and insights.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/02/webinar-power-solutions-in-a-post-pandemic-world/
Register for this free webinar to learn how to prepare commercial spaces for a post-pandemic world, with discussion around key trends and insights.
02/18/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Webinar: Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World

Register for this free webinar to learn how to prepare commercial spaces for a post-pandemic world, with discussion around key trends and insights.

Webinar: Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World

post-pandemic worldThursday, March 11
2:00pm EST/11:00am PST

 REGISTER NOW 

Will commercial spaces ever be the same again? The past year has brought on new regulations and requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many facilities reconfiguring their commercial spaces. While we continue to make quick changes to ensure safety, it’s important to plan ahead when the future is so uncertain.

Register for this free webinar to learn how to prepare commercial spaces for a post-pandemic world with discussion around key trends and insights, including:

  • Reprioritizing Safety & Hygiene
  • Reorganizing the Space
  • Planning for the Future Office

 REGISTER NOW 

Can’t make the live webinar? Register today and we’ll send you a link to the archived recording once the live webinar ends.

A certificate of attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Presented by

post-pandemic world

Suggested Links:

Edit Related Posts

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
editaspirating smoke detection

Hospitality Industry Turns To Aspirating Smoke Detection

editstair nosing

Spectra 2-Stage Safety Stair Nosing

editindoor air quality

Candid Discussions About Indoor Air Quality