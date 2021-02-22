Webinar: Why Next-Level Technology Is Essential For Facility Management

Join Us For Our Free Next-Level Technology for Facilities Webinar

Date: March 25, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST

Across the real estate space there is a great emphasis on how we can make new buildings smarter. However, the vast majority of the built space occupied today is in existing buildings.

Access to critical building information in existing buildings is lackluster at best. Building information is trapped in digital files in desktop servers or worse yet, most still store them in hard copy format.

The good news is that 21st-century innovation is spurring development of digital platforms, products, and solutions that are fundamentally changing how humans interact with buildings and inside spaces.

Register for this free webinar and you’ll hear from Steve Weikal of the Real Estate Innovation Lab at MIT, and Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Facilities, as they explore:

How the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies will impact productivity in the built space in existing buildings.

The use of mobile platforms to access information on demand from the field to prevent accidents from becoming disasters.

How this new category of software can prevent the loss of legacy information from retiring employees.

Take a leap into the future of technology-driven access to building information and attend this free webinar discussion on Thursday, March 25.

