Wexford Labs donates cleaning & disinfecting supplies to RMHC Chapters

Wexford Labs, a small, independently owned manufacturer and distributor of EPA-registered disinfecting solutions, announced it is donating cleaning and disinfectant supplies to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters nationwide. Wexford Labs’ approach to disinfectants emphasizes safety, quality, and biodegradable ingredients over harsh chemicals. Over two million ready-to-use CleanCide disinfecting wipes and over 600 gallons of ready-to-use spray have been distributed to RMHC Chapters to help provide a level of confidence and comfort to families during their stay.

“Wexford Labs’ donations provide families with peace of mind while staying in their ‘home away from home’ during a challenging time,” said Jeff Singer, CEO of Wexford Labs. “Disinfecting wipes and solutions have been in high demand over the past nine months, and with this donation, we can help ensure that RMHC Chapters have access to critical cleaning and disinfectant supplies, allowing them to focus on caring for families with ill or injured children.”

The citric acid-based, hospital-grade CleanCide ready-to-use spray kills 99.99% of germs and is an EPA Designed for the Environment solution that offers fast, easy, comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting without requiring gloves or being a skin irritant or orally toxic. Users can also grab a CleanCide wipe for a one-step application that’s just as effective and safe. A two-step process of cleaning prior to disinfection is required only when surfaces are grossly soiled or there is the possibility of contamination with blood or body fluid.

Suitable for use on hard, non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel, chrome, glass, plastic, and vinyl, Both the spray and the wipes offer no-rinse disinfection without harmful, irritating chemicals and are EPA List N approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. They deliver virucidal, germicidal, fungicidal, and tuberculocidal efficacy and are effective against antibiotic resistant organisms and Norovirus.

“We feel a deep sense of responsibility to serve the community and families in need,” said Cat Kickham, Director of Product Development at Wexford Labs. “For decades, we’ve provided non-toxic cleaning solutions to the hospitals where many of these children are treated. But we realize now is the time to do more, especially with the extra precautions needed to combat COVID-19 in our homes, schools, and workplaces. We are proud to support RMHC Chapters across the U.S. to help keep families together and near the medical care their child needs.”

