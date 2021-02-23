Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program

Schneider Electric, provider of digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the launch of its Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program. This new, formalized partner program highlights Schneider Electric’s commitment to providing the resources, incentives, and support distributors need to sell more product, grow their business, and increase revenue.

Core building parts such as HVAC controls, valves, sensors, thermostats, and switches play a critical role in the health of a building, including ensuring proper ventilation and air quality. As offices and schools begin to reopen, repairing and replacing core building parts with reliable, open, and connected solutions has never been more important. The Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program makes it easy for partners to offer mechanical contractors and facility managers products that are specifically designed to meet today’s demand for quality, reliable, affordable, and energy efficient products.

Wholesale Building Management Systems (BMS) Distributors that sell Schneider Electric core building energy parts will be automatically enrolled in the program. All distributors that meet a minimum threshold will be able to access benefits, such as the industry’s first vendor-neutral training program for end users, while other financial incentives are available based on tier level. Distributors are assigned a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Priority tier level based on growth and volume targets.

Partners will immediately start earning a number of benefits based on their tier level. These include:

Partners that meet specific thresholds can add significant Schneider Electric supplied inventory to their warehouse to reduce risk and improve customer service, inventory turns, and margins.

Online trainings for both staff and customers to accelerate learning: Distributors can offer their customers a free vendor-neutral educational site with more than 200 courses that teach how to identify, implement, and monitor efficient improvements for sustainable energy savings. Plus, with the Schneider Electrical Technical and Professional Development Training program, the program goes beyond product training to offer free developmental training for specific roles. With this, resellers can create an elite team that prioritizes customer satisfaction, performance, and technology expertise.

Largest volume distributors are rewarded by securing lower pricing and access to an array of manufactured and sourced products.

Free shipping to reduce costs: Smaller orders will qualify for free shipping starting in 2022.

HVAC can account for up to 40% of energy costs in a building, so optimizing those operations is critical. This new program will make it easier for partners to support their customers with the right tools needed for efficient building management.

