Workplace Feature: New Office For Facility Executive

Finding The New Location

At 3,600 square feet, the new space has an expansive feel that affords the company’s 20+ employees a layout that fosters both solo work and collaborative tasks. It’s an ideal setting for staff who are busy publishing three magazines. In addition to Facility Executive, Group C is publisher of Business Facilities, for corporate site selectors, and Turf, part of the LawnSite Network, is a publication for lawn care and landscape professionals. As part of these brands, in-person events (that went virtual in 2020), webinars, and online products offer our readers important information they need to do their jobs.

“We flirted with the idea of moving for several years, but the timing was never right,” explains Ted Coene, Co-President and Owner of Group C. “Then, one day while driving through Red Bank, I saw there was availability at one of my favorite buildings in Red Bank, the Galleria.”

Completed in 1917, the Galleria is a 100,000-square-foot, three-story building featuring industrial-style architecture. During World Wars I and II, the building housed a textile factory, producing uniforms worn by American soldiers. Reopened by the current owner in 1991, the brick structure was rehabilitated to modern standards to house offices and retail establishments.

Explains Coene, “We wanted a space with six to eight private offices, a conference room, a lunchroom, and parking for our employees. Once we saw the space—including the river views from our prospective offices, we could see the possibilities and knew this was our new home.”

With uncertainty a concern for many companies in 2020, moving locations may not have been top of mind. But the time was right for a change for Group C, explains Co-President and Owner, Susan Coene. “Even after we had the green light for employees to return to the office [mid-year], there were significantly less employees working in the office than pre-pandemic. Also, Red Bank is a bustling town, very walkable, with restaurants and shops, so that offered benefits.”