A Look At Touchless Security Options For Facilities

By Dominic Burns

From the February 2021 Issue

Facility executives are adapting to a new norm, and market demands, as it relates to how to safely reopen buildings for business. Part of that market shift now includes implementing new solutions designed to facilitate a touchless security experience for both employees and visitors.

Much of what people do on a daily basis involves touching hundreds of items without much forethought — we turn a doorknob to open a door, touch a keypad to type on a computer, and push elevator buttons to close the door and select a floor. Until recently, facility management professionals did not have to worry about these simple actions, as they did not pose a potential health and safety risk.

As a result, facility executives need to be prepared as to where and how to implement solutions that can support a touchless security experience. Mobile credentials should be part of that consideration. Mobile credentials discourage the practice of sharing of proximity cards between employees, such as when someone may forget their card at home and cannot gain access into the company parking lot. It also enables companies to more easily monitor and manage access privileges, eliminating the need for in-person interaction to issue a new security badge. Few people leave their home without their mobile phone in their pocket or purse.