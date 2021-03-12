Airthings Launches View Plus Air Quality Technology

According to the World Health Organization, 9 out of 10 people breathe unsafe air on a regular basis. The effects of allergens, pollution, wildfire smoke, radon, and airborne viruses impact the health of people all over the world, yet these invisible enemies often lurk freely in our everyday environments without the ability to detect them.

Airthings, makers indoor air quality and radon solutions for homeowners, businesses, and professionals, has launched View Plus, the brand’s most advanced air quality technology to date. Battery-operated and Wi-Fi-enabled, View Plus includes sensors for particulate matter (PM), radon, carbon dioxide (CO2), humidity, airborne chemicals (VOC), temperature, air pressure, and even outdoor air quality. The customizable display provides a comprehensive spectrum of insights and provides a glance into air quality in a way that is easy for anyone to understand.

View Plus is available in two versions—one for consumers and one for public and commercial buildings—with both versions enabling people to take control over their air and empowering them to improve it.

For businesses, View Plus is the most comprehensive indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor to complement the Airthings for Business solution, helping create healthy, productive, and energy-efficient indoor spaces, whether it be a school, office, or a restaurant. View Plus for Business also includes a light and noise sensor, as well as occupancy data and the Virus Risk Indicator. View Plus for Business connects to the Airthings for Business solution over SmartLink using the Hub, allowing for a battery life up to four years.

PM detection is a new addition to Airthings’ range of product capabilities. Particulate matter is microscopic particles in the air, and can include anything from dust and pollen to pollutants emitted from car exhaust, industrial activity, wood-burning stoves, smoke from wildfires, cooking, cigarette smoke, pets, and more. While invisible to the naked eye, the impact of PM on health can be colossal—it can irritate lungs, agitate pre-existing conditions such as asthma, and can even contribute to serious illnesses, such as heart attacks and coronary artery disease. View Plus features a built-in particle sensor that can detect particles as small as PM2.5 (around the size of a dust particle) and PM1 (around the size of common bacterium), and provide users with continuous access to data, as well as notifications to alert them about changes in the air.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen the levels of awareness about air quality increase dramatically,” said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. “We decided to develop View Plus to help people everywhere understand that they have more control over their air quality than they might think. Our mission at Airthings has always been to educate people and foster constructive conversation about how air quality can impact their health and daily lives. With View Plus, we can empower people and businesses to learn about the air quality in their homes, schools, offices, or even their favorite restaurants, in a way that is constructive and easy to understand.”

With a sleek and minimalistic design interface that matches any building, View Plus adapts to your surroundings, showing you the most relevant data based on your location. Customization options allow users to prioritize the air quality data that matters most to them—whether it be PM, radon, CO2, humidity, or something else. Gaining an understanding of air quality with View Plus is as easy as waving a hand in front of the device for a color-coded air quality check. Users can log into the Airthings Dashboard for in-depth insights into their air, or open the Airthings app for a quick and easy view of air quality levels.

Airthings View Plus is now available for pre-order at Airthings.com with a 10% off pre-launch discount before the end of March. The product will start shipping to customers in June for $299.

