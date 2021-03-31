Hands-free portable sink with sensor faucet, soap dispenser, hand towels

Just Manufacturing Company® introduced its portable ENVIRO Series Hand Wash Sinks with sensor activated faucet, soap dispenser, and hand towel dispenser. Suitable for locations and circumstances where accessible water is limited and hand-free cleanliness is a must, the HY-G1-TP model portable sink —and the equally durable but pared-down HY-G1-ECO unit—are constructed of heavy duty 16/18 gauge, type 304 stainless steel that makes it difficult for viruses and bacteria to adhere and survive.

Both the ENVIRO Series HY-G1-TP and its ECO partner are manufactured for indoor and outdoor use, making it easier for commercial buildings, office facilities, medical/professional practices, and other businesses to deliver supplemental hand wash sinks “on the move . . . to the location they need”.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA.gov) Guidance for Preparing Businesses and Workplaces for infection prevention and control (IPC) practices during the COVID-10 pandemic, one of the keys to reducing the spread of COVID-19 is to “encourage respiratory etiquette (cough and sneeze coverage and clean-up) in offices, commercial and industrial businesses, and healthcare practices by promoting frequent and thorough hand washing.” Given these recommendations, many offices and commercial facilities do not have an adequate number of traditional sinks or sufficient plumbing infrastructure to handle the exponential growth in requirements for providing workers, customers, and workplace visitors with convenient access to sanitary and reliable “no touch” handwashing stations.

Research has proven that warm, soapy water is the best solution for protecting against COVID-19 transmission.

Fully portable and self-contained from start to finish, the HY-G1-TP Hand Wash Sink system includes a sensor activated faucet that provides hands-free access to fresh water from storage tanks below or hose bib, a sensor activated soap dispenser, and auto dispensed paper towels to be disposed in the side garbage receptacle. The HY-G1-TP is equipped with a 120V water heater capable of keeping 2 imp. gallons at the recommended temperature. Separate fresh water and wastewater tanks can be removed to fill and/or empty and a recessed, pull-out child step allows for adult and child height access.

The HY-G1-ECO unit has a sensor faucet, manual soap dispenser, manual hand towel dispenser, and hose bib connect.

Both models come with grab bar handle, a lockable access door, and a portable micro cart with EZ roll locking casters. These commercial grade portable handwashing sinks are equipped with offset corner drain locations to help prevent the water stream from aerosolizing in the drain. A 16″ x 22″ bowl affords the user maximum handwash area to prevent splash out of the water on the floor. The sinks feature fully blended satin finishes on the interior and top surfaces, and fully coated undersides that insulate for sound and reduce condensation. In addition, all Just hand wash portable sink components are NSF, CSA, UL, or equal approved, and Made in the USA with environmentally friendly and easy to clean stainless steel for lasting durability and easy cleanability. When properly cleaned and maintained, stainless steel surfaces resist growth of bacteria, mold, and microorganisms that can cause the spread of disease.

The HY-G1-TP model handwash sink can also be ordered with the CuVerro* antimicrobial resistant copper nickel surface option. Copper is the only solid surface material registered by the U.S. EPA to continuously kill bacteria* that pose a threat to human health. No other solid touch surface, including silver-containing coatings, has this kind of registration. U.S. EPA registered copper alloys are the only solid surface materials that can make this claim.

** CuVerro® is a registered trademark of GBC Metals, LLC and is used with permission – Document Approval #J-0002-1201

