Aurora Offers Healthcare A Safe, Comfortable Flooring Solution

Ecore, a manufacturer of safe, ergonomic and acoustic performance surfaces, has launched its newest commercial surface, Aurora. This next-generation, resilient rubber sheet product features a polyurethane-coated (PUR-coated), calendared-rubber wear layer that is fusion-bonded to an Ecore vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) backing using patented itsTRU Technology.

“This new Aurora surface helps support critical care environments with enhanced hygienic and ergonomic properties that keep patients and staff safe and comfortable,” said Bo Barber, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Ecore. “In addition, a palette of soothing colors supports a more calming and peaceful healing and learning environment.”

The finished dual-durometer rubber product is designed to provide ergonomics and comfort for people on the go, as well as reduce the severity of injuries resulting from trips and falls. Aurora also enhances acoustics and comfort underfoot in the growing wellness industry, where clinical and therapy-based practices often focus more on prevention.

Available in a soothing array of colors, Aurora contributes to more calm and peaceful healing and working environments. To learn more about the Ecore Aurora flooring collection, visit www.ecorecommercial.com/Aurora.

