toilet cubicle meets design, privacy, and budget requirements

Evolve Cubicles from Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. are high-privacy, European-style toilet cubicle systems engineered for standard use and heavy traffic buildings.

“Privacy is here to stay,” says David Leigh, Vice President of Marketing at Bobrick. “Bobrick engineered privacy into every facet of Evolve, from its pedestals to its door and panel dimensions. Design professionals can rely on Evolve to meet their requirements for design, privacy, and budget.”

Evolve has an 82″ overall cubicle height, 72″ high panels, and 1/2″ thick Compact Grade Laminate (CGL) doors with 9″ floor clearance. The system’s durability is reinforced by an anodized aluminum, floor-anchored, overhead-braced framing system, which provides structural support. A soft-close spring loaded closing mechanism is incorporated into the pivot foot.

Evolve Max has an 82-5/16″ overall cubicle height, 79-5/8″ high doors, and 80″ panels with 1″ floor clearance. They feature overhead-braced installation with a soft-close mechanism incorporated into the headrail. Evolve Max’s construction makes it suitable for shower applications.

“More and more of today’s mid-range restroom projects are demanding elevated privacy and design,” adds Leigh. “Evolve is engineered to make European-style design more accessible for an even wider range of new construction projects and renovations.”

Evolve Cubicles include an occupancy indicator latch with emergency key release feature. It provides hands-free operation for a more hygienic experience. A sacrificial hard nylon shear tip breaks off in case of vandalism.

These toilet cubicle systems were developed for use in restrooms in shopping centers, stadiums and arenas, convention centers, airports, higher education, Class B offices, and high-moisture environments, such as locker rooms.

Most cubicle dividers deeper than 60″ require two panels connected by brackets to achieve the desired depth. Evolve’s CGL divider panels provide a single-piece solution, eliminating the need for extra hardware while offering greater stability and design continuity.

Evolve is available in a variety of standard colors, patterns, and woodgrains. With FUNDERMAX® colors, Evolve Cubicles achieve a Class A ASTM E 84 Interior Finish Classification at a price point comparable to most Class B finishes. Class B finishes are also available.

