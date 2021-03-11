Building Seismic Safety Council Honors Built Environment Leaders

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Building Seismic Safety Council (BSSC), the National Institute of Building Sciences recently recognized the leaders who have provided significant direction to the BSSC mission, contributing to its success. These industry leaders were recognized during the BSSC Meeting and Symposium.

BSSC has coordinated the efforts of federal agencies, the building industry, and thousands of experts to develop 10 editions of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Recommended Seismic Provisions. These recommendations have served as the foundation of the nation’s seismic standards and model building codes.

“Each award recipient dedicated time, hard work, and expertise to our organization for the betterment of the nation,” said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. “Their efforts and knowledge sharing have improved building performance, minimized the damage from earthquakes and saved lives.”

BSSC Leadership Award Recipients

The BSSC Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have provided significant leadership to BSSC’s mission of enhancing public safety by fostering improved seismic planning, design, construction, and regulation in the building community. The award is bestowed to those who have distinguished themselves in technical positions, in leadership, and as leaders in government and private engineering organizations.

The 2021 award recipients are:

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration-NEHRP Program: Edward M. Laatsch, Director, Safety, Planning & Building Science Division; Michael Mahoney, Senior Geophysicist; Mai (Mike) Tong, Senior Physical Scientist

James R. Harris, President, J.R. Harris & Company

Loring A. Wyllie, Jr., Senior Principal, Degenkolb Engineers

William Holmes, Senior Consultant, Rutherford + Chekene

Ronald O. Hamburger, Senior Principal, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

David R. Bonneville, Senior Principal, Degenkolb Engineers

BSSC Excellence Award Recipients

The BSSC Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in advancing seismic design and construction and improving the safety and economic viability of building systems. Whether it is for significant code change provisions or the advancement of engineering and building science, or long time of outstanding service, the BSSC Excellence Award is bestowed to those driven to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.

The 2021 award recipients are:

Robert E. Bachman, Principal, R E Bachman, Consulting Structural Engineers

Kelly Cobeen, Principal, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

C.B. Crouse, Principal Engineer & Vice President, AECOM

J. Daniel Dolan, Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Washington State University

S.K. Ghosh, President, S.K. Ghosh Associates LLC

John D. Gillengerten, Deputy Director, Office of Statewide Health and Planning and Development (Retired)

R. Joe Hunt, Chief Civil, Structural, Architectural Engineer for Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC (Retired)

Charles A. Kircher, Principal and Owner, Charles Kircher & Associates

E.V. Leyendecker, Scientist Emeritus, U.S. Geological Survey

Philip Line, Senior Director, Structural Engineering, American Wood Council

Harry W. Martin, Director, Construction Codes and Standards, American Iron and Steel Institute (Retired)

