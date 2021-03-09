The Net, Climate And Human Health-focused Office Building, Moves Ahead

Environmental sustainability and human health are at the heart of The Net, a new downtown Seattle high-rise office building that could open as early as 2024.

The latest development from Seattle-based Urban Visions, The Net hit a milestone recently as demolition began at Third Avenue and Marion Street. The future 36-story, 807,000-square-foot tower integrates climate-friendly and wellness-focused design features to meet current and future public health and environmental realities. Construction will begin after a pre-lease is signed with an anchor tenant. Urban Visions is joined by development partner Mitsui Fudosan America.

In pursuit of LEED green building and WELL Health-Safety ratings, The Net is on the leading edge for Seattle office buildings when considering the physical, social, organizational, and environmental health of its future tenants.

“The Net will be a next-generation office building, benefiting from the latest design and technology focused on human health and wellness,” said Urban Visions Founder and CEO Greg Smith. “It has long been our philosophy to develop spaces that support the whole person, while reducing our carbon footprint. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, these design features change from nice-to-have amenities to critical necessities for any future office development.”

The Net will be the first Gold pre-certified WELL project in the Pacific Northwest with a forward-thinking design that establishes a new standard for a healthier workspace. Led by the International WELL Building Institute, WELL is part of a global movement to transform buildings into healthy spaces. WELL certification applies rigorous building guidelines backed by the latest scientific research that aim to advance human health and wellbeing.

The post-COVID ready development will include a state-of-the-art ventilation system that filters airborne contaminants along with smart technology that allows people to move throughout the tower without touching a surface to maintain hand hygiene.

The Net is a welcomed addition as employers and employees look ahead toward returning to the office. In spite of reports of a drop in office space demand due to the pandemic-related social distancing guidelines, an overwhelming majority of office workers say they are eager to return to the workplace.

A recent JLL survey found three in four workers would like to resume office work in some form once restrictions lift and health and safety measures are in place. The survey also makes clear that workers don’t want to return to just any office. Rather, they are looking for spaces that prioritize collaboration with co-workers, access to nature, and technology that supports hybrid in-office/remote working models.

The LEED Gold inspired tower will have all-electric mechanical systems that eliminate the need for fossil fuels and an open floor plan that maximizes daylight, movement and collaboration space. The building also will feature a resource efficient system that minimizes water and energy usage. And three tiers of rooftop green space will offer a connection to nature in the heart of downtown Seattle with sweeping Elliott Bay views, fresh air, and trees.

In addition to pursuing LEED and WELL Gold certification, The Net will seek Salmon-Safe certification and Wired Certified Gold. Salmon-Safe certification recognizes urban developments that protect water quality and maintain water quality health. Wired Certification distinguishes buildings with the highest level of digital infrastructure and connectivity rating.

