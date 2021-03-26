wireless translator upgrades one-way, low-frequency, wireless sensors

The 1100T Wireless Translator from DMP allows alarm companies to upgrade their customers’ existing wireless sensors (non-DMP systems). It is designed to translate one-way, low-frequency, wireless transmitters. The product is compatible with transmitters that operate at various MHz such as DSC (433 MHz), Interlogix (319.5 MHz), Honeywell 5800 (345 MHz), and 2GIG Series (345 MHz).

With this one device, users can take over any of these systems and upgrade them to DMP panels, receivers, and software management tools. The 1100T Wireless Translator is also certified for commercial and residential smoke detection and is therefore compatible with life safety devices. Keeping existing transmitters and sensors in place saves the customer money and reduces their level of interruptions with quicker installations.

The 1100T communicates to a DMP panel via DMP’s 1100 Series receivers’ wireless connection. It is designed to learn in zones to accommodate the panel’s maximum number of supported sensors. Depending on the panel, one 1100T can learn in 32 to 48 zones with XT panels, 99 zones with XTL panels, 100 zones with XR150 panels, and 128 zones with XR550 panels.

Non-DMP working transmitters and sensors can still be used to send event, supervision, and low battery messages to the panel.

DMP’s Two-Way Wireless uses a 900 MHz frequency-hopping spread-spectrum. This ensures clear and accurate signal transmissions without interference in practically any environment. Furthermore, the 1100T Wireless Translator offers Survey LED capabilities and communicates directly with the 1100 Receiver, allowing one person to confirm communication with the receiver or panel.

