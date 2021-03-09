Model 991 high-speed interior fabric door now in stainless steel options

Overhead Door™ Brand, a manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, is expanding the RapidFlex® Model 991 fabric door with new stainless steel options geared specifically for applications prioritizing cleanliness, such as food processing facilities. The new package includes stainless steel choices such as those for front and wall guides, sloped hood, head plates, and operator cover. The enhanced features allow food facilities to obtain FDA and USDA approvals and follow good manufacturing practices (GMPs).

The Model 991’s strutless design reduces operational noise. This high-speed interior fabric door is suitable for separating controlled environment spaces such as food and beverage facilities, high traffic zones, storage rooms, and manufacturing areas to prevent cross contamination.

“RapidFlex 991 is a popular industrial door in facilities requiring solutions that provide separation of controlled environments. The new stainless steel package further enhances its protective and sanitary benefits,” said Christian Morrow, Brand Manager for Overhead Door Brand. “This is especially important for spaces such as food and beverage facilities, high traffic zones, storage rooms, and manufacturing areas to prevent cross contamination.”

RapidFlex 991 features dual-recessed photo eyes and a patent-pending curtain lock, which allows the doors to withstand pressure and enables them to be repaired quickly in the field. It is corrosion-resistant to water, cleaners, soaps, and other chemicals; resists reaction to blood, animal parts, and other substances to maintain sanitary conditions; and withstands regular washdowns while being easy to clean, keep sanitary, and inhibit bacterial growth.

Offering speeds of up to 70″ per second and certified air tightness to prevent airborne contaminants from entering a controlled environment, RapidFlex 991 operates via a direct drive motor and gearbox system with a door stop device. Infrared sensors are mounted in-plane to the door curtain at 18″ and 50″ to 54″ from floor, providing built-in obstruction detection.

RapidFlex 991 has a standard maximum width of 14′ and a standard maximum height of 14′. Actuation options include push button, key switch, pull switch, motion detector, radio control, loop detector, and treadle switch​​​​​​​. Signal device options include red/green LED warning light, horn/strobe combination, and rotating warning light. A Vision Option allows for 20″ high windows spaced evenly across the width of fabric door.

RapidFlex 991 comes with a five-year limited warranty.

