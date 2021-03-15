Flood Buzz Water Leak Alarms From Archetype Ltd.

Preventing water damage and protecting facilities is a pivotal duty of maintenance – and with the Flood Buzz™ line of easy-to-use, low-cost, loud and effective small water leak alarms, that task is a snap. Patented Flood Buzz alarms warn of impending water leaks before they wreak havoc by sounding a loud (up to 110 dB) alert when it senses a water leak condition.

Flood Buzz water leak alarms are an affordable solution for facilities maintenance. They are simple to install with a trouble-free sealed battery that eliminates installation time and costs. Just place the alarm next to any potential leak location and walk away. For best protection, replace the entire Flood Buzz unit by the three-year replacement date.

Several models are available in the Flood Buzz line to easily and inexpensively address all of a facility’s water leak-monitoring needs. From the all-purpose Flood Buzz™ Pro to the new Flood Buzz™ Blue, specifically developed to monitor leaks in water heaters, Flood Buzz is all a facilities maintenance manager needs to help protect buildings from expensive and damaging water leaks.

Flood Buzz is manufactured and distributed by Archetype Ltd., a New Jersey-based product development and manufacturing group at the forefront of providing easily adaptable and affordable products.