expandable energy storage system in off-grid or hybrid applications

KiloVault, a provider of renewable energy solutions, unveiled the third iteration of their HAB™ series of wall-mount energy storage systems. The HAB™ 7.5 V3 provides the same powerful 7.5 kilowatt-hours of storage, safety, and expandability of its predecessors, and features several key upgrades for a cleaner, more convenient set up.

“The HAB has quickly risen to become the top seller for the KiloVault line,” says Product Manager Andrea Belford. “Customers appreciate its built-in display, easy expandability, and no-fuss reliability as a backup power solution.”

The HAB 7.5 V3 has several key improvements incorporated based on customer feedback:

The HAB V3 has increased ventilation to improve performance and battery life in warmer climates. The unit is rated IP54 for dust and splash protection. The four vents can be swapped out with solid plates (included) to meet the IP55 rating for water jet protection, allowing outdoor installation.

The wiring panel of the HAB has been completely redesigned for improved serviceability, with more space and additional ports on the bottom, left, and right sides of the wiring panel. Power and communication cable connections are now easier.

Larger integrated lift handles allow for easier wall-mounted installation, and fold completely out of the way when they’re not needed.

Suitable for expandable energy storage in off-grid or hybrid applications, the HAB integrates with leading inverters at a lower lifetime cost than competitive offerings, and can store power from a variety of sources. Each HAB contains a non-toxic, thermally stable LiFePO4 battery with UL1642-certified cells. With built-in Wi-Fi and the convenient HAB iT app on iOS and Android, monitoring battery health and performance is easier. Connecting your HAB to the HAB iT cloud allows it to receive automatic firmware updates. The HAB 7.5 V3 battery management system monitors and optimizes charge and discharge for each battery in parallel and for each cell. It provides overcharge, over discharge, temperature, and short circuit protection for each battery.

The HAB is designed for a long and productive life, and now comes with a flexible warranty to meet a variety of performance needs. Depending on the charging profile, the HAB is now backed with either a 10-year/6,000-cycle extended life warranty when configured to charge at lower rates, or a 7.5-year/4,000-cycle warranty when configured for maximum charging capability.

The HAB 7.5 V3 measures 9.5″ L x 22.5″ W x 32″ H and weighs 230 pounds. Up to 14 units can be used together for additional capacity.

