Here Are The 2021 Custodian Of The Year Finalists!
It’s no secret that custodians are working harder than ever to provide a safe and healthy learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That dedication brings an extra level of excitement to Cintas Corporation’s announcement of the top 10 finalists in its eighth-annual Custodian of the Year contest. From saving a choking student’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver to creating sensory rooms for students with disabilities, this year’s top 10 finalists emulate what it means to be extraordinary. From now through April 16, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite custodian.
“With over 2,000 deserving nominations, it was difficult choosing only 10 finalists,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest shows us that custodians are much more than cleaners. They’re true role models who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on students, faculty, teachers, and communities across the U.S.”
The top 10 finalists in the 2021 Custodian of the Year contest are:
“For the second year in a row, we are amazed at the dedication and commitment from each of the 10 finalists,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. “Custodians are the glue that holds many schools together, and it’s an honor to give these 10 finalists the recognition they deserve.”
The greatest number of public votes determines the winner of the 2021 Custodian of the Year contest. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in products and services for his or her school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. The winner’s school will also receive a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, valued at $20,000, and enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course that teaches cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace, from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. A cash prize of $1,000 each and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500, will be awarded to the remaining nine finalists.
Visit custodianoftheyear.com to learn more about each finalist, then vote for your favorite custodian!