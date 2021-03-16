Here Are The 2021 Custodian Of The Year Finalists!

It’s no secret that custodians are working harder than ever to provide a safe and healthy learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That dedication brings an extra level of excitement to Cintas Corporation’s announcement of the top 10 finalists in its eighth-annual Custodian of the Year contest. From saving a choking student’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver to creating sensory rooms for students with disabilities, this year’s top 10 finalists emulate what it means to be extraordinary. From now through April 16, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite custodian.

“With over 2,000 deserving nominations, it was difficult choosing only 10 finalists,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest shows us that custodians are much more than cleaners. They’re true role models who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on students, faculty, teachers, and communities across the U.S.”

The top 10 finalists in the 2021 Custodian of the Year contest are: