iCleanse To Help Curb Spread Of COVID-19 In Nursing Homes

iCleanse has partnered with Athena Health Care to provide 51 nursing homes in the Northeast with iCleanse’s patented UV-C disinfecting units. The technology will be used to disinfect frequently used devices for COVID-19 and other virus safety and infection control.

iCleanse’s chemical-free UV-C technology kills pathogens, like the flu, common cold, and COVID-19.¹ Designed with businesses, employees, customers, and patients in mind, iCleanse (formerly ReadyDock) offers a wide range of products for every workflow. iCleanse products disinfect high touch surfaces, such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as stethoscopes, ID badges, keycards, and many other items used daily. With the power of iCleanse UV-C disinfection units, users can disinfect devices in less than 30 seconds with 99.9% of infectious pathogens killed. There’s no liquid used in the disinfecting process, only ultraviolet light.

Healthcare facilities have been working hard to protect patients and employees from contracting and spreading COVID-19. One strategy to curb outbreaks is using UV-C Technology, such as the iCleanse Swift, to disinfect frequently touched items and devices that are passed from person to person. iCleanse Swift reduces the spread of infectious pathogens to nursing home patients and employees by killing 99.9% of bacteria on devices and other items in less than 30 seconds.

iCleanse is in use in hundreds of U.S. hospitals and nursing homes, where over 87% of nurses and physicians are using technology such as tablets and smartphones, in addition to other devices and items like stethoscopes. Devices save time between patients by quickly inputting patient information; providing patient check-ins; and tracking visitors. Keeping healthcare facilities open, safe, and efficient is iCleanse’s top priority.

For over three decades, Athena Health Care Systems, based in Farmington, CT, has been a regional leader in providing skilled nursing care, short-term, post-hospital rehabilitation, assisted and senior living, as well as home health, hospice care, and private duty program services.

“The iCleanse units have been well-received and greatly appreciated by the teams at our centers,” said Larry Santilli, President, and CEO, Athena Health Care Systems. “Nursing homes across the country have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and Athena Health Care Systems has gone to extraordinary lengths to provide protection, whether in the forms of PPE or the newest technology in the iCleanse units, to ensure the health and safety of our staff. The units provide not only another level of infection prevention but also provide peace of mind for our dedicated, compassionate caregivers. Chris Allen and his team have developed a great tool to complement our expanding infection prevention program.”

“I am excited to partner with Mr. Santilli at Athena Health Care Systems, providing them with UV-C disinfection they can trust,” said Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. “It is essential during these times to keep workers and residents safe from viruses and harmful bacteria that can lead to infection, including COVID-19. Our products will provide the necessary tools needed to fight this pandemic.”

¹ Tested with COVID-19 Surrogate OC43.

