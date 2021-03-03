Job Posting: Richmond-Lab Campus Manager | Facility Executive - Creating Intelligent Buildings

The Lab Campus Manager is located in Richmond, CA. This position supports the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) mission and strategic plan by being responsible for all campus operations, budgeting, construction supervision, and management of the maintenance, operation, security, and health and safety of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Richmond Campus facilities, grounds and infrastructure, comprised of 11 buildings and 750,000 square feet of laboratory and office space on a 30-acre property.


03/3/2021
Job Posting: Richmond-Lab Campus Manager

THE POSITION

