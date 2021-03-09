New Electronic Touchless Roll Towel Dispenser From Bradley

Bradley Corp. has introduced a new electronic touchless roll towel dispenser. With reliable touch-free activation and jam-free operation, this new design completes the important step of drying in the handwashing process, while simplifying maintenance and lowering operational costs in washrooms.

Designed with state-of-the-art sensing technology, the dispenser turns paper jams into an annoyance of the past. Patented LiDAR sensors, which use a combination of light and radar, optimize battery life and provide the most reliable activation in the industry eliminating false activations and starts and stops. The dispensers’ durability and reliability deliver long lasting performance.

A perfect fit for medium- to high-traffic areas, the towel dispenser is customizable to each facility’s application. Adjustable settings for sheet length, time delay, sensor range and dispensing mode control usage make maintenance easy and predictable while helping to control paper usage and costs.

Compatible with a variety of paper types – and no paper contract required – facilities are able to source paper that provides the best value for its facility. Paper installs quickly with no winding or special feeding required, and the built-in stub roll uses 100% of the paper for zero waste and drops in place in seconds.

Two sleek surface-mounted models are available, including Model 2498 with ABS high-impact plastic cover and Model 2499 with a fingerprint-free 304 stainless steel cover. Both models offer a manual push bar for backup dispensing, translucent sight window to monitor paper levels, vandal resistant covers, and are ADA compliant.

“Paper jams and non-working paper towel dispensers are significant pain points for users,” said Laura Stang, Senior Product Manager, Bradley Corp., citing recent findings from Bradley’s Healthy Handwashing Survey™. “Three out of four Americans point to jammed paper towel dispensers as a top frustration in public restrooms. Our dispensers’ advanced LiDAR sensors eliminate that irritation and support hygienic hand drying, while the dispensers’ customization features enhance operational efficiency.”