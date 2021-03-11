Non-toxic disinfectant, Wonder Spray, added to EPA List N

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) List N identifies the disinfectants that are effective for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Wonder Spray, a natural, non-toxic disinfectant, has now been added to List N.

The EPA expects all products on List N to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions. Wonder Spray uses a stabilized form of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI) disinfectant, its purity validated by third-party labs and tested for stability over extended shelf life.

“Wonder Spray’s addition to the N List is another validation of potency and its effectiveness as a key tool in the reopening of schools, businesses, sports arenas, restaurants, and other institutions,” said Dr. John Burd, Chief Executive Officer at Wonder Spray, LLC, a major distributor of HOCI-based disinfectants and sanitizers. “This approval from the EPA is an important step in our mission to fight pathogens that impact global public health. Other disinfectants currently used against SARS-CoV-2 can cause skin, eye, and throat irritation due to frequent use of harsh chemicals when used according to CDC cleaning protocols, and people are searching for alternatives.”

The approval comes as demand for sanitizers and disinfectants continues to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HOCI breaks down into ordinary saltwater in minutes, so no rinsing is needed. There is no hazardous material management problem and no waiting period to use the space after spraying.

HOCI is naturally produced by the human body’s disease-fighting white blood cells. Wonder Spray’s electrochemically engineered pure Hypochlorous Acid products mimic the HOCI produced inside the human body and the process remains the only scalable manufacturing technology that can produce a pure and stable form of this disinfectant that contains no Hypochlorite (Bleach), no alcohol, no ammonia, and has no other harmful contaminants, additives, or buffers. The result is an effective pathogen-killing HOCl that is used in a range of products for the cleansing, sanitizing, and disinfecting of homes, businesses, and public spaces.

