One World Trade Center Adopts Onvation Smart Restroom Solution

One World Trade Center has adopted the award-winning Onvation Smart Restroom Solution to proactively control and optimize servicing of its 140 restrooms, according to Kimberly-Clark Professional and GOJO Industries.

“We have had terrific results implementing this solution,” said John Mongello, vice president of building services for The Durst Organization, which manages One World Trade Center as part of a portfolio that includes 13 million square feet of office and retail space. “We are extremely impressed with the Onvation technology and now manage the maintenance of our restrooms more efficiently.”

The Onvation solution provides real-time notifications for restroom conditions – alerting facilities staff to everything from dispenser jams and product run-outs to restroom footfall surges. The system also provides digital management tools and analytics that help eliminate inefficiencies by highlighting traffic patterns and product usage trends. For example, Onvation has found that restroom visitors use up to two times as much soap and 24% more towels now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.¹

The primary benefits of the Onvation Smart Restroom Solution include:

Sustainability: When dispensers are refilled on a fixed schedule, rather than by need, a lot of product is wasted due to premature refills.

When dispensers are refilled on a fixed schedule, rather than by need, a lot of product is wasted due to premature refills. Better staff allocation: Instead of treating all restrooms equally, Onvation enables properties to assign staff to areas according to need. This frees up time to focus on other tasks.

Instead of treating all restrooms equally, Onvation enables properties to assign staff to areas according to need. This frees up time to focus on other tasks. Cost reductions: The system delivers measurable results, saving money as well as time.

The system delivers measurable results, saving money as well as time. Tenant satisfaction: The product demonstrates the property’s commitment to new and innovative technologies.

“We are honored to bring this innovative technology to a property as iconic as One World Trade Center,” said Shavonne Williams, Onvation brand manager at Kimberly-Clark Professional. “The restroom is one of the top three sources of tenant complaints. Our patented, smart-sensing technology allows facility management teams to be proactive and strategic about restroom maintenance, as opposed to chasing tenant complaints day-in and day-out.”

Watch this video to learn more about how Onvation has transformed One World Trade Center through smart cleaning technology.

¹ Data based on nine facilities across the U.S. between January 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020; COVID-19 characterized as a pandemic by the WHO March 11, 2020

