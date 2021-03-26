Register Now! 5 Ways To Better Strategic Capital Planning Webinar

5 Ways To Better Strategic Capital Planning

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

REGISTER NOW!

When it comes to building capital budgets for your organization, how often is facilities at the top of the list of priorities? If you answered “never” you certainly aren’t alone. Facilities are expensive to maintain and they can often be lumped in with other cost line items you need to approve. Seen through this lens, it is easy to understand why they have historically struggled to make it to the top of the strategic capital planning priority list

While capital planning for facilities typically is full of uncertainty, outdated data, and assumptions, it doesn’t have to be that way. Getting this process right is especially critical now as buildings that have sat vacant for a year begin to ramp up, where the impacts of deferred maintenance and capital projects will start to be felt.

Join us for a fireside chat with our expert panel as we discuss five concrete ways to improve your capital planning processes. Attendees can expect to walk away with the knowledge and tips to audit their current capital planning processes and start implementing changes that lead to cost savings and better quality buildings. We will also take a peek into the future to see how new, innovative technology will make it possible to more accurately predict facilities needs.

REGISTER NOW!

Click here for more facility management-related information from AkitaBox.