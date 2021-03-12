duplex drain pump for high-volume, high temperature applications

Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA, provider of above-the-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, is offering a more powerful companion to its Sanicom simplex drain pump: the Sanicom 2 duplex drain pump. It is equipped with two, 2-horsepower, 220V motors for handling multiple commercial fixtures that must process large volumes of high-temperature water, grease, or chemicals.

The Sanicom 2 can move up to 140 gallons of fluid per minute, with both pumps automatically activating simultaneously when the incoming flow rate exceeds that of a single pump. Like the Sanicom 1, the new duplex model can handle fluids up to 194°F, making it suitable for industrial-scale dishwashers, commercial washing machines, hydroponic crop growing, as well as any other commercial and industrial application requiring wastewater evacuation.

IAPMO-listed and carrying the UPC (Uniform Plumbing Code) logo, the Sanicom 2’s dual-motor technology brings not only more pumping power to high-demand commercial applications, but also pump redundancy. If one motor requires servicing, the second serves as an essential backup, keeping operations going in the interim.

“Many states and municipalities now require duplex pumping systems for certain commercial applications. That’s because so many commercial entities simply cannot afford any downtime. ‘Always operational’ is a critical need, one that the powerful duplex technology of the Sanicom 2 is fully able to meet,” said Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America.

With horsepower ratings higher than other Saniflo systems, the Sanicom 2 discharges effluent through a 1.5″ pipe vertically 32′, horizontally 390′, or a combination of both (a vertical run of 3′ is equal to a horizontal run of 30 feet). The pump comes equipped with built-in check valves on the discharge of each motor. A fail-proof sensing mechanism system for detecting the water level inside the Sanicom 2 consists of three pressure switches, each installed in its own internal dip tube. With three different switches, it is nearly impossible for the unit to fail to activate with incoming fluids.

Even with a pair of 2-HP pump motors, the Sanicom 2 has the same operational noise level as the Sanicom 1: 68 dBA, or the approximate equivalent of normal conversation.

The Sanicom 2 enclosure offers a 2″ inlet on either side, in compliance with major plumbing codes in the United States and Canada. These inlets are positioned closer to the floor than those found on conventional drain pumps, helping to speed installation by reducing the height at which floor-level plumbing fixtures must sit to achieve proper drainage. Note that an external check valve must be installed on drain pipes connected to the pump. In addition, this duplex drain pump has been designed to keep maintenance to a minimum. If servicing is needed, the two motors, electrical components, pressure-level switches, and dip tubes are all readily accessible and easily removed.

The Sanicom 2 enclosure is made of rugged, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that is engineered to resist corrosion from hot grease and harsh chemicals likely to be found in heavy-duty commercial applications. The duplex drain pump measures 19″ W x 13¾” H x 19¼” D and weighs 57 pounds. The unit comes equipped with an external wired control panel with override buttons and LED power and alarm indicators. An external alarm box is optional.

“As an ‘above-the-floor’ plumbing solution, capable of quickly handling large quantities of extremely hot waste water, grease, and chemicals, the Sanicom 2 is unlike any other commercial drain pump on today’s market,” says Saragosti. “Installers, engineers, and facility managers will find it a highly reliable product for keeping their systems fully operational.”

