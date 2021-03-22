Fabric building products for various needs and industries

Calhoun Super Structure launched two new fabric building product lines—its Side Entry (SE) line of building profiles and its Gable (GB) line of building profiles—to be made available globally. The Side Entry line consists of five profiles ranging in size from 20′ wide to 30′ wide and with different leg heights, while the Side Entry line consists of 14 profiles ranging in size from 32′ wide to 100′ wide and with different leg heights.

This is Calhoun Super Structure’s first product launch since its low-profile Versatile Profile (VP) line in 2016.

“The Side Entry line was developed to provide a storage solution for any customer that requires multiple stockpiles of product and needs quick access to each,” said Allan Ball, Engineering Manager for Calhoun Super Structure. “For example, a landscaping or municipal customer may stockpile gravel, topsoil, sand, and mulch and need to easily access each pile with a loader.”

The Side Entry line features an opening width up to 45′ wide, and ranges from 10′ to 35′ high. The SE line also features a sloped roof, tall back eave, and optional heights for its steel legs from 2′ to 10′. The Side Entry line is most suitable for users looking for asset protection and the simplest form of access. The Gable line features a standard 8′ or 10′ leg height and gable style truss arch for users in need of greater interior height clearance and an aesthetically pleasing look. Both product lines come with Calhoun’s standard hot dip galvanized steel frames and 12 oz high density polyethylene one-piece fabric cover.

“With the Gable line, we are now able to offer a more traditional looking building at a more affordable price than our VP Series,” said Dan Dalzell, Business Development Manager for Calhoun Super Structure.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our customers with even more profile options of our premium high-quality fabric building product,” said Deanna Hope, Marketing Manager for Calhoun Super Structure. “The launch of these two new product lines will further drive Calhoun’s revenue growth that we have already so far seen over the past five years, and allow us to meet the needs of new consumer markets while remaining competitive.”

All of Calhoun’s fabric building lines are manufactured in Canada and shipped anywhere in the world. Calhoun provides stamped engineered drawings for every building produced.

Click here for more facility management news related to building envelopes and exteriors.