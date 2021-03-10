Return-to-Work Solution streamlines return of employees and visitors

Traction Guest, a provider of cloud-based solutions for enterprise visitor management systems (VMS), introduced the Traction Guest Return-to-Work Solution. Featuring robust and easy-to-use tools, the solution streamlines the return of employees and essential visitors to the physical workplace during COVID-19 and mitigates compliance risks across the entire visit life cycle. It enables businesses to validate identity and enforce data collection; monitor and manage site access; and receive real-time actionable information for analyzing and communicating the effectiveness of the reopening processes. The solution is designed to help employers meet increasingly complex legal duty of care responsibilities that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Historically, global organizations have been focused on the health, wellness, and security of their expatriate demographic and business traveler population. Now, with the threat of COVID-19, the focus is shifting to the safety of all employees,” said Alex Elson, director of Risk Management and Security Integrator Alliances at Traction Guest. “Going forward in the new normal, duty of care considerations must not omit employee and visitor management. With the Traction Guest Return-to-Work Solution, this is no longer a blind spot for global risk management programs.”

The Traction Guest Return-to-Work Solution offers flexible options to welcome employees and essential visitors to any location, in any geography, whether an organization has walk-up site access, provides self-serve access, is seeking to actively manage the on-site invitation process, or prefers to assert strict scheduling controls over the time and location of employee access.

The Return-to-Work Solution manages the entire employee visit life cycle: Pre-visit, On-site, and Post-Visit. Tools to support pre-visit engagement and collection of forms include health attestations, liability waivers, informational videos, and evolving PPE policies and safety protocols. Additionally, with the new Appointments feature, organizations can implement more granular approaches to site access and capacity planning.

On-site, employers can monitor each person’s access using designated QR codes and can automatically withhold entry for unacceptable or incomplete responses to the data collection and validation process. They can also preset limits for the total number of employees on-site to enforce social distancing protocols.

Valuable post-visit analytics help business leaders make timely decisions about contact tracing, emergency communications such as outbreak alerts, staff training, PPE and cleaning policies, staff scheduling, and change management. Employers can also conduct post-visit surveys to gauge employee return-to-work satisfaction to improve future on-site experiences.

In a recent survey commissioned by Traction Guest, 85% of employees reported that their physical health and safety in the workplace is a greater consideration now than before the pandemic. Additionally, over half (55%) of respondents in a recent study of 1,000 office professionals expect staggered work schedules once they return to work. As people go back to the workplace, enterprises must create a safe environment that not only mitigates legal and compliance risks but also reassures employees that their health and well-being are a top priority.

“Reopening the workplace continues to be complicated. Our Return-to-Work Solution is designed to dramatically simplify the process during each phase of the pandemic across geographies. We understand that enterprises need to balance safety and security with practicality and risk tolerance,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO at Traction Guest. “Businesses around the world trust our technology to address regulatory compliance and liability concerns. With our new purpose-built solution, they can also confidently fulfill duty of care requirements and social responsibilities to both employees and local communities.”

