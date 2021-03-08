UVC Troffers From Olympia Lighting Minimize Spread Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for sanitation in every facility, and the ability to achieve a 99.9 percent virus reduction is of paramount importance. Olympia Lighting‘s new UVC troffers can be part of that solution.

It is well known that UV light can sanitize surfaces. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses Ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to inactivate microorganisms by disrupting their DNA.

With Olympia Lighting‘s new UVC troffers, air travels inside the light fixture where it is irradiated by UVC light that is hidden away for human eye safety. An independent Microbiological Test Laboratory in the U.S. tested the UVC troffer for a 99.9 percent reduction of viruses, mold, and bacteria. Additionally, the UVC Air Purifier is Ozone Free compliant.

Olympia’s patent-pending LED troffer light fixtures are suited for various workplaces, including doctor’s offices, hospitals, schools, and more. They help combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases with simple On and Off operations for 24/7 use. The UVC troffer is dimmable and has adjustable power and color temperature (CCT) to match the brightness and color scheme of existing light fixtures.

Olympia’s UVC troffer light fixtures are specifically designed to easily fit into a standard dropped ceiling grid, eliminating the need for new infrastructure and making them significantly easier to implement.

UVC troffers are a powerful tool to reduce viruses, bacteria, and mold, and improve the air quality in the room, making a facility safer in the face of a pandemic, and can extend to mitigate future diseases as well.

