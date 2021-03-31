VoltServer Powers Cutting Edge Technology At Westfield Public Schools

Public schools may not be the first use case that comes to your mind when you think of cutting-edge enterprise technology. The Westfield Public Schools is a K through 12 public school district in Westfield, NJ. There are 10 different buildings across the township managed by a coordinated IT services team. The team has learned that it pays to adopt intelligent, converged infrastructure. The district has been able to save tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for capital expenses and even more in ongoing operating expenses by implementing an IP based infrastructure. The power backbone of that system is provided by VoltServer’s Digital Electricity™ technology.

The district is heavily invested in IoT edge devices including Wi-Fi access points, surveillance cameras, IP phones, door controllers, and light fixtures. By themselves, each of these systems is very costly to implement when you consider the labor costs of using traditional AC power, so the district has utilized Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for nearly everything. This allows them to easily add or change devices at the edge utilizing IT personnel to modify the power network.

However, there is one major drawback to powering everything from a PoE switch: during a power outage all those edge devices will lose power. This is simply not acceptable for the security and safety of students and staff.

In 2018, the district initiated a project to add emergency generators at each school to provide backup power for the network infrastructure. To support this project, the district would need to add uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and electrical circuits to the IT closets to keep the PoE network switches up and running while the generator comes up to speed.