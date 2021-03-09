Webinar: Best Practices For A Safe Return To The Workplace

Join us for this free webinar and learn the policies and procedures various companies have used since the start of the pandemic to keep their employees safe.
03/9/2021
Return To The WorkplaceApplying Healthcare Best Practices For A Safe Return To The Workplace
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM EST

We know that mitigating the spread of contagious illnesses is standard practice in a healthcare setting. As facility executives reopen workplaces, many best practices from medical and healthcare environments – including hospital-grade cleaning – can be adopted to ensure a safe return.

Register for this free webinar to hear real-life case studies, and learn the policies and procedures that various companies — including those that have never closed their doors — have used since the start of the pandemic to keep their employees safe.

Simple and easy to implement, you’ll learn:

  • QA best practices, and how to verify that disinfection efforts are effective
  • The power of communications in reducing workplace anxiety
  • Hospital-grade cleaning, and the training needed to avoid a simple mistake

Can’t make the live webinar?
Register and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Presented by

Return To The Workplace

