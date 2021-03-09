Webinar: Best Practices For A Safe Return To The Workplace
Applying Healthcare Best Practices For A Safe Return To The Workplace
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM EST
We know that mitigating the spread of contagious illnesses is standard practice in a healthcare setting. As facility executives reopen workplaces, many best practices from medical and healthcare environments – including hospital-grade cleaning – can be adopted to ensure a safe return.
Register for this free webinar to hear real-life case studies, and learn the policies and procedures that various companies — including those that have never closed their doors — have used since the start of the pandemic to keep their employees safe.
Simple and easy to implement, you’ll learn:
- QA best practices, and how to verify that disinfection efforts are effective
- The power of communications in reducing workplace anxiety
- Hospital-grade cleaning, and the training needed to avoid a simple mistake
Can’t make the live webinar?
Register and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.
A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.
Presented by