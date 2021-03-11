Webinar: Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World

https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/03/webinar-power-solutions-in-a-post-pandemic-world/
03/11/2021
Webinar: Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World

Will commercial spaces ever be the same again? The past year has brought on new regulations and requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many facilities reconfiguring their commercial spaces. While we continue to make quick changes to ensure safety, it’s important to plan ahead when the future is so uncertain.

Fill out the form below to view this free video webinar and learn how to prepare commercial spaces for a post-pandemic world with discussion around key trends and insights, including:

  • Reprioritizing Safety & Hygiene
  • Reorganizing the Space
  • Planning for the Future Office
Presented by

Power Solutions In A Post-Pandemic World Webinar

