2021 Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards

By The Facility Executive Staff

From the April 2021 Issue

Numerous companies offer products and services that meet the diverse needs of facility management (FM) professionals. For the past 28 years, our editors have asked readers to vote for their preferred vendors in a variety of categories. For this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, the survey included 27 categories, and FM professionals were asked to indicate what companies they rated highest based on product aesthetics, product reliability, value, and customer service.

BUILDING AUTOMATION

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls designs Metasys for the way facility managers work. This user-friendly BAS unites HVAC, lighting, security, and life safety systems in one platform, enhancing performance and productivity with features like Fault Detection and Fault Triage, the Cyber Health Dashboard, and next-generation hardware.

BUILDING ENVELOPE

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Committed to developing the highest-quality products through innovation, Georgia-Pacific introduced DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board, the only gypsum cover board that is FM classified for Very Severe Hail in approved single-ply assemblies.

CEILINGS

Armstrong Ceiling Systems

The VidaShield UV24™ system is part of the new Armstrong® 24/7 Defend™ portfolio of ceiling and wall products that contribute to healthier, safer spaces and cleaner air. The growing line includes new Armstrong® AirAssure™ ceiling panels that reduce air leaks through the ceiling plane in a space up to four times compared to regular ceiling panels; the CleanAssure™ family of disinfectable ceiling panels, suspension systems, and trim; and Infusions™ Resilient partitions.

CLEANING/MAINTENANCE PRODUCTS

3M Commercial Solutions

COATINGS & PAINTS

The Fluropon Metal Trends Color Collection from Sherwin-Williams features eight curated color families to help architects and design professionals emulate the eye-catching look of natural and anodized metal with greater color consistency and less maintenance than raw metal.

COMMUNICATIONS

Motorola

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Honeywell Building Solutions

Honeywell E-Mon™ Class 6000 multi-protocol-capable energy meters provide fast, accurate tenant billing or optimize a building’s energy use. The product range helps building owners better monitor, measure, and manage energy use in an easy-to-install and operate form.

FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

ABM

ABM uses data and science to develop solutions to help create healthier buildings. ABM EnhancedClean™ and EnhancedFacility™ are part of a fact-based, expert developed, and dynamic approach to occupant wellness—one that helps mitigate both air and surface-based viral transmission risks, while increasing operational efficiencies and financial health.

FM SOFTWARE/APPS

ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities provides facilities professionals instant access to critical building information with a few taps on a mobile device. This is a new software category that will transform how humans access information and interact with the built space in the future.

FIRE/LIFE SAFETY

Honeywell Fire Systems

Honeywell’s Connected Life Safety System suite of tools, built on the Honeywell Forge platform, enable fire technicians to minimize disruption, prove compliance, and reduce time needed for design, installation, commissioning, inspection, maintenance, and reporting of life safety systems.

FLOORING

Forbo

Forbo’s Marmoleum Modular is a naturally CO2 Neutral, sustainable tile collection comprised of 44 colors and three sizes to mix and match for endless design possibilities. Modular makes it easy to create inspiring designs ranging from chevron, herringbone, and checkerboard patterns to modern mosaics.

FLOOR SAFETY TOOLS

New Pig

New Pig allows customers to extend the life of their carpeting without having to repurpose expensive (and sometimes hazardous) heavy rubber-backed mats that keep creeping out of place, in a job they weren’t designed to do. The PIG® Carpet Protection Floor Runner with Adhesive Backing helps keep new carpet clean, protecting it from dirt, stains, and wear in high traffic areas. The ADA-compliant and low profile runner’s adhesive backing keeps it in place on low pile, commercial carpeted surfaces.

FURNITURE

Steelcase

FURNITURE: REFURBISHED

Davies Office

Davies is Proud to be America’s Office “Solution Provider.” We will re-engineer and rework existing furniture by remanufacturing it to like-new condition with our fully customized design solutions. From space planning to installation, there’s nothing our expert team can’t handle.

GROUNDSKEEPING EQUIPMENT

Husqvarna

Husqvarna is known for its heritage of innovation for over 330 years. The company designs products with end-users in mind to provide efficiency, productivity, safety, and ergonomics. Husqvarna offers a full line of Outdoor Power Equipment, including chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, commercial mowers, and robotic mowers, as well as Fleet Services.

HVAC SYSTEMS

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC (METUS)

At Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems, we’re constantly envisioning new ways to provide our customers with solutions to meet their specific comfort needs.

HVAC PRODUCTS

Goodway Technologies

Dirty HVAC/R evaporator and condenser coils negatively impact IAQ, decrease system efficiency, and reduce system operating life. Goodway Technologies manufactures the award-winning line of CoilPro® portable coil cleaning systems that clean coils up to 8″ thick without having to remove them.

LIGHTING

LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios, and traditional light sources. This includes the SYLVANIA UltraLED Wide Body Dual Selectable Vapor Tight. Here’s to Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting.

PAPER PRODUCTS/DISPENSERS

Georgia-Pacific Professional

GP PRO is serious about hygiene, which is evident in the design of its enMotion® touchless paper towel dispensers and sliding door Compact® toilet paper dispensers. With unparalleled reliability, these dispensers combine with GP PRO’s absorbent, high quality paper products to help deliver a safer and elevated restroom experience.

PEST/BIRD CONTROL

Bird-X, Inc. is the leading brand of humane pest and bird control solutions. Our indoor laser deterrent devices are designed to be an ideal solution for all types of facilities. The Bird-X Indoor Laser repels pest birds silently and without the use of harmful chemicals or inhumane traps.

POWER/DATA SOLUTIONS

Legrand

Legrand’s wide breadth of standard products and custom manufacturing capabilities support data centers and building networks of every size, shape, and location. Our brands, including Champion One, Ortronics, Raritan, Server Technology, and Starline, boast a long history of solving challenging requirements with innovative engineering, offering unrivaled products and solutions.

RESTROOM FIXTURES

Georgia-Pacific Professional

GP PRO’s Premium Restroom Collection provides hygienic, reliable, quiet, and beautifully designed dispensing. From towel and tissue to soap and air care. When fitted with the KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System, the collection helps ensure restrooms are consistently clean, in working order, and fully stocked.

ROOFING

Duro-Last Roofing

Known as the “World’s Best Roof®,” Duro-Last®, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory-controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last’s roofing systems are sustainable and extremely durable.

SECURITY

ASSA ABLOY (All Brands)

SIGNAGE

3M Sign Solutions

UTILITY VEHICLES

Caterpillar

Caterpillar gathered extensive customer and dealer input to build a UTV that delivers durability, comfort, spaciousness, and maintenance simplicity. Rigorous vehicle testing ensures superior quality and reliability. Easy access service points simplify maintenance, while on-board advanced diagnostics reduce troubleshooting time. The Cat UTVs are backed by service and support from participating UTV Cat dealers.

WASTE MANAGEMENT/RECYCLING

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Streamline Step-On containers are constructed with the highest quality materials and meet the needs of any environment with efficiency, safety, and durability. Step-On foot pedal enables hands-free operation, to reduce contamination and improve working conditions, helping facilities achieve health and wellness objectives.

