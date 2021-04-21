management portal allows users to set up, monitor, and manage time technology

American Time, a provider of synchronized time solutions, launched inCloud, a management portal that enables customers to more quickly and easily manage American Time IoT-enabled networked products.

Suitable for network clock systems in a building or across an entire campus, inCloud allows facility directors, building managers, and maintenance and IT professionals to work more proactively to ensure network device uptime and efficiency. Users can set-up American Time network clocks and EverAlert equipment to monitor their status and manage activity.

American Time products currently supported by the inCloud portal are Power over Ethernet (PoE) clocks and the latest series of Wi-Fi clocks, as well as the EverAlert Communication System.

For Network Clocks (PoE and Wi-Fi)

Apply network and configuration information to all clocks at once; no need for manual setup

At-a-glance information on battery life or power status, connection strength, and synchronization schedule

More visibility into device and network issues for faster troubleshooting

For digital clocks, adjust brightness and mode on clocks directly from inCloud

Apply new network passwords or firmware updates to entire clock network

Receive automated device status reports on a regular schedule

For the EverAlert Communication System

Set-up, manage, and monitor EverAlert equipment

See all users, notification and action audits, and license status

Customize and send instant messages

Customize and save common messages—no need to update details each time

Manually deploy alarms

Schedule bells and audio alerts

View detailed reports to track system activity

“When operating or managing a building, you’re always pressed for time. With the inCloud management portal, you can harness active clock management to better control synchronized time. Our customers can stay ahead of maintenance issues, troubleshoot faster, and maximize their devices to keep their people and buildings running smoothly,” said Chuck Olson, vice-president of cloud-based products at American Time.

“We are committed to giving customers new tools for managing their technology more simply and easily. American Time will continue investing in leading-edge products that can be set-up, monitored, and managed using inCloud, along with the integration of other complementary systems in the market, to make time technology a truly effortless part of customers’ IT infrastructure,” said George Wilkes, president of American Time.

