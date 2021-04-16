Best Practices to Extend the Life of Your Fire Sprinkler System Webinar

Best Practices To Extend The Life Of Your Fire Sprinkler Systems

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

Leaks due to corrosion and flooding caused by frozen auxiliary drains in a fire sprinkler system can cause severe property damage and leave a facility susceptible to fire. These common issues are preventable, and recent additions to NFPA 13 code have been adopted to address these concerns.

In this free webinar, participants will:

Gain an understanding of fire sprinkler system vulnerabilities

Learn why certain components fail

Discover new solutions to protect your sprinkler systems from corrosion and freezing