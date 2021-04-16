Best Practices to Extend the Life of Your Fire Sprinkler System Webinar

In this free webinar, you’ll learn about fire sprinkler systems vulnerabilities, why components fail, and how protect them from corrosion and freezing.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/04/best-practices-to-extend-the-life-of-your-fire-sprinkler-system-webinar/
04/16/2021
Register Now! Best Practices To Extend The Life Of Your Fire Sprinkler Systems

Best Practices to Extend the Life of Your Fire Sprinkler System Webinar

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM  – 3:00 PM EST

Leaks due to corrosion and flooding caused by frozen auxiliary drains in a fire sprinkler system can cause severe property damage and leave a facility susceptible to fire. These common issues are preventable, and recent additions to NFPA 13 code have been adopted to address these concerns.

In this free webinar, participants will:

  • Gain an understanding of fire sprinkler system vulnerabilities
  • Learn why certain components fail
  • Discover new solutions to protect your sprinkler systems from corrosion and freezing

Fire Sprinkler Systems

 

