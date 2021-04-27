cloud-based strategic asset management and capital planning solution

https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/04/capital-planning-with-predictive-modeling/
04/27/2021
Capital Planning with Predictive Modeling

Dude Solutions’ Capital Predictor™ Core for Asset Essentials™ accurately models capital needs for a period of over 30 years using proprietary genetic algorithms

Dude Solutions, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions, introduced Capital Predictor Core for Asset Essentials to facilitate maintenance and capital investment decisions for public sector organizations. The Capital Predictor Core integrates with Dude Solutions’ computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), Asset Essentials, for a holistic solution that enhances the fundamental practice of capital planning with strategic asset management to predict and plan for the future over three decades.capital planning

Capital Predictor Core eases the capital planning process to maximize public investment and prevent future adverse impacts. Designed for educational institutions, local governments, and municipalities, Capital Predictor Core for Asset Essentials is a cloud-based strategic asset management and capital planning solution that offers life cycle modeling at the system level to explore “what-if” funding scenarios. These visualizations help justify the resources necessary to ensure facilities are running at peak performance and meeting community needs to elected officials and stakeholders at all levels of life cycle management expertise.

capital planning“Facilities and operations leaders in the public sector oversee an extensive portfolio, and there is a growing requirement to not only increase operational systems longevity but balance their budget between maintenance and renewal costs and desired performance,” said Jodi McDermott, chief product officer of Dude Solutions. “Capital Predictor Core for Asset Essentials leverages strategic asset management methodology and facility systems information to accurately predict and compare how funding at the system level impacts facilities over a period of 30 years. This powerful combination ensures safe and well-maintained facilities today and its viability for future generations to come.”

Unique to Dude Solutions, Capital Predictor Core integrates with the company’s CMMS, Asset Essentials, to deliver accurate predictive modeling of facility system capital needs, based on end of life and Facility Condition Assessments (FCA) up to 30 years into the future. This data allows organizations to make the important shift from budget-driven decision-making to a data-driven approach with actionable insights to understand and plan for capital needs.

 

