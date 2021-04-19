circadian lighting system inactivates bacteria and viruses

J.Protect from Juganu is a circadian lighting system. It uses a combination of high-quality surface light mixed with ultraviolet A (UV-A), as well as ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to inactivate bacteria and viruses—including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The system can be installed in a variety of public places, including hospitals and health facilities, retail stores, banks, restaurants, airports, gyms, schools, and office spaces.

J.Protect can replace existing light fixtures with an AiO solution or act as a solution for a new installation, providing smart lighting, dimming, color temperature control, continuous protection, and disinfection. This circadian lighting system can be installed without rewiring or structural changes and is operated with an intuitive plug and play interface that users can operate via a mobile application. J.Protect’s overhead luminaire can be installed for indoor public spaces, delivering high-quality, natural lighting that mimics the effect of natural light, offering “sunrise to sunset” transitions. It maximizes the uniformity and effectiveness of indoor space illumination and protectiveness by providing the best possible space coverage, even reaching walls and shadowed areas.

J.Protect blends various colors from across the visible spectrum and UV-A to inactivate bacteria and viruses. The two disinfection modes are Allegro and Presto.

Allegro is a continuous mode that uses the safest part of the light spectrum range, making its light effective without duration limitation and safe while people are present. With the addition of UV-C, Presto is an accelerated mode that disinfects an area within minutes once cleared of people, providing maximum efficiency across the germicidal spectrum. Using different combinations of Allegro and Presto together allows this circadian lighting system to disinfect spaces in a time period that ranges from a matter of a few minutes to several hours.

“Smart lighting will be one of the biggest areas of opportunity for physical spaces. We are evolving from lights simply illuminating spaces to disinfecting and securing them, as well as promoting well-being by recreating natural light shifts based on sunrise and sunset,” said Eran Ben-Shmuel, CEO and Cofounder of Juganu. “With J.Protect, we hope to be the light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID era.

