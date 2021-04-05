CRS coalescing-style air and sediment separator improves heat transfer

Bell & Gossett, a Xylem brand, has announced the expansion of the CRS coalescing-style air and sediment separator product line. The extended CRS line—available for use in any HVAC system—helps break entrained air and suspended solids out of system fluid, efficiently removing these contaminants and improving heat transfer and energy efficiency.

“This expansion to our CRS product line provides our customers next-level adaptability for commercial systems,” said Chris Kerback, Bell & Gossett product line manager, Engineered Specialties. “Now with even greater variety of sizes, connections, and configurations, the Bell & Gossett CRS line improves contaminant control in any HVAC system design.”

With lower energy use and its robust design, the CRS helps protect pumps, boilers, and other components, improving and prolonging the life of a system. The CRS separator’s internal coalescing media removes up to 100% of fluid contaminants—including entrained and free air and suspended solids out of HVAC systems, improving heat transfer capabilities and resulting in energy efficiencies.

The Bell & Gossett CRS line features lifting lugs to make moving and installing easier; threaded connection that provides an optional air vent or can be used for connection to an expansion tank; and an optional skim valve that removes large volumes of air during system fill. Stainless steel coalescing media (patent pending) helps break the surface tension within the system fluid to release air and allow bubbles to rise to the top of the tank for removal, or direct to the expansion tank. The tank body design is twice as large as the inlet and outlet nozzles, providing a reduction in fluid velocity, easing the removal of entrained air and suspended solids.

The CRS coalescing-style air and sediment separator is available in a number of models to best fit a system’s requirements. Models are available for air-only, sediment-only, and air/sediment combo separation, with the option for a removable or non-removable coalescing media, and for standard or high velocities. Models are available in sizes 2″ through 36″ with 2″ to 4″ flange or groove end connections. Maximum psi is 150 and maximum working temperature is 450°F.

