Does Your Public Restroom Rule?

Is your facility’s powder room unparalleled? Is your bathroom the best?

If your public restroom is exceptional, Cintas Corporation is seeking nominations for its 20th annual America’s Best Restroom® contest, which celebrates businesses that develop and maintain exceptional restroom facilities. Whether it’s your own facility’s washroom or someone else’s public lavatory, you can submit your favorite restroom now through June 18.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the public’s expectations for clean, well-maintained public restrooms are higher than ever,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “Being named an America’s Best Restroom contest finalist demonstrates your business’ commitment to providing customers with a safe and clean restroom experience. Hygiene is king and we hope the public can help us identify facilities that are taking safety, cleanliness and hygiene to another level.”

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists and in July, the public will have the opportunity to vote for the 2021 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

Last year’s winner, Colorado’s Bancroft Park, was crowned America’s Best Restroom for its high-tech self-cleaning restrooms with automatic soap, water, and toilet paper dispensers.

“From becoming a finalist to winning it all, we were stunned by the national recognition we received throughout the contest,” said Karen Palus, director of Colorado Springs parks, recreation and cultural services. “We’re grateful for Cintas for helping us showcase our hygienic and memorable restrooms.”

The Bancroft Park facility holds three self-cleaning restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red, and yellow lights to show availability. Soap, water, toilet paper, and a dryer are all activated with the wave of a hand. The restrooms are set up to self-clean after every 30 uses, and a park maintenance supervisor is alerted via an app when toilet paper or other supplies are running low.

If your public restroom has what it takes, don’t forget to nominate it for the America’s Best Restroom contest here before June 18.

You can read more about the America’s Best Restroom contest, including past finalists and winners, here.