Stretch hood film protects metal from corrosion in packaging applications

Cor-Pak® Stretch Hoods powered by Nano VpCI®, from Croatian bioplastics plant EcoCortec®, deliver corrosion protection of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The high-performance stretch hood film is suitable for industrial use to stabilize loads and ensure pallet integrity for efficient packaging and delivery. They allow industries to quickly and securely wrap and contain heavy loads while protecting metal components.

UV stable and recyclable, Cor-Pak Stretch Hoods powered by Nano VpCI deliver puncture resistance and load holding, which allow a user to down-gauge, contain aggressive loads, and produce a better package at reduced cost. The also help keep dust, dirt, and moisture off warehouse stock. This stretch hood film is co-extruded using state of-the-art polyethylene resins, offering strength and stretch characteristics as well as multi-metal corrosion inhibiting properties.

Cor-Pak Stretch Hoods can be used for packaging applications such as:

Appliances

Automotive components

Computers

Construction materials

Electrical/electronic cabinets

Petrochemical drums

Foundry products and equipment

Industrial equipment

Any metal items placed on pallets

Cor-Pak Stretch Hoods meet German TL 8135-002 and NACE TM0208-2018 standards for corrosion protection. Hoods can be tailored per customer request and are elastic (788.4% elongation at break), sealable, and tough. Cor-Pak Stretch Hoods powered by Nano VpCI can be recycled and are compatible with commercially available manual and automatic stretch wrapping equipment.

VCI is the generic term for “volatile corrosion inhibitor,” “vapor corrosion inhibitor,” or “Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor,” a technology that simplifies corrosion protection and is suitable for keeping enclosed void spaces (e.g., packages, equipment internals, or structural metal cavities) rust-free. The Cortec® brand of VCIs is trademarked under the name VpCI®.

VCI technology works to create a protective environment within each package or enclosure where it is applied. VCIs inside these packaging materials travel through the air to form an invisible protective shield on metal surfaces in the enclosed space. This VCI shield does not alter metal properties. Instead, it blocks the ability of oxygen, moisture, and other corrosive elements to attack the metal surface and make it rust. After the metal part is taken out of the VCI packaging, the VCIs float away, and the metal components, machinery, or products are ready for immediate use, no cleaning or degreasing required.

Click here for more facility management news related to building envelope and exteriors.