Facility Executive Announces 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards
The winning companies of the 28th annual Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards represent a range of valued manufacturers and service providers in the facility management marketplace —including those that offer solutions for building envelope, energy management, furniture, lighting, restrooms, and security. In an online survey, respondents were asked to vote in 27 categories for the companies they preferred doing business with during 2020 — based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service. An overview of the winning companies is featured in the April 2021 issue of Facility Executive.
Susan Coene, Co-President/Owner of Group C Media Inc., parent company of Facility Executive, said, “We congratulate this year’s Readers’ Choice Award winners. With significant purchasing power, facilities professionals have access to many products and services in the market. To be recognized by these buyers is an impressive achievement for the winning companies.”
“2020 was a year of challenge and opportunity, and we’re pleased to highlight this year’s winners and their work with facility leaders to improve operations and maintenance,” said Anne Cosgrove, Editor-in-Chief of Facility Executive. “In times of change, it’s important to work with vendors who effectively support facility management needs, and our 2021 Readers’ Choice winners are among the best in the industry.”
The Facility Executive 2021 Readers’ Choice winners are listed below. Click here to see the winners highlighted in our April issue:
Building Automation: Johnson Controls
Building Envelope: Georgia-Pacific Gypsum
Ceilings: Armstrong Ceiling Solutions
Cleaning/Maintenance Products: 3M Commercial Solutions
Coatings & Paints: Sherwin-Williams
Communications: Motorola
Energy Management: Honeywell Building Solutions
Facility Management Services: ABM
FM Software/Apps: ARC Facilities
Fire/Life Safety: Honeywell Fire Systems
Flooring: Forbo Flooring Systems
Floor Safety Tools: New Pig
Furniture: Steelcase
Furniture – Refurbished: Davies Office
Groundskeeping Equipment: Husqvarna
HVAC Systems: Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC
HVAC Products: Goodway Technologies
Lighting: LEDVANCE/SYLVANIA
Paper Products/Dispensers: Georgia-Pacific Professional
Pest/Bird Control: Bird-X
Power/Data Solutions: Legrand
Restroom Fixtures: Georgia-Pacific Professional
Roofing: Duro-Last Roofing
Security: ASSA ABLOY (All Brands)
Signage: 3M Sign Solutions
Utility Vehicles: Caterpillar
Waste Management/Recycling: Rubbermaid Commercial Products
To evaluate preferred suppliers, Facility Executive distributed links for the online survey to its e-newsletter audience of more than 30,000 facility management professionals.
Contact: Anne Cosgrove
Phone: 732-559-1250
Email: [email protected]