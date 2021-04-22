Facility Executive Announces 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

The winning companies of the 28th annual Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards represent a range of valued manufacturers and service providers in the facility management marketplace —including those that offer solutions for building envelope, energy management, furniture, lighting, restrooms, and security. In an online survey, respondents were asked to vote in 27 categories for the companies they preferred doing business with during 2020 — based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service. An overview of the winning companies is featured in the April 2021 issue of Facility Executive.

Susan Coene, Co-President/Owner of Group C Media Inc., parent company of Facility Executive, said, “We congratulate this year’s Readers’ Choice Award winners. With significant purchasing power, facilities professionals have access to many products and services in the market. To be recognized by these buyers is an impressive achievement for the winning companies.”

“2020 was a year of challenge and opportunity, and we’re pleased to highlight this year’s winners and their work with facility leaders to improve operations and maintenance,” said Anne Cosgrove, Editor-in-Chief of Facility Executive. “In times of change, it’s important to work with vendors who effectively support facility management needs, and our 2021 Readers’ Choice winners are among the best in the industry.”

The Facility Executive 2021 Readers’ Choice winners are listed below. Click here to see the winners highlighted in our April issue:

Building Automation: Johnson Controls

Building Envelope: Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Ceilings: Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Cleaning/Maintenance Products: 3M Commercial Solutions

Coatings & Paints: Sherwin-Williams

Communications: Motorola

Energy Management: Honeywell Building Solutions

Facility Management Services: ABM

FM Software/Apps: ARC Facilities

Fire/Life Safety: Honeywell Fire Systems

Flooring: Forbo Flooring Systems

Floor Safety Tools: New Pig

Furniture: Steelcase

Furniture – Refurbished: Davies Office

Groundskeeping Equipment: Husqvarna

HVAC Systems: Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC

HVAC Products: Goodway Technologies

Lighting: LEDVANCE/SYLVANIA

Paper Products/Dispensers: Georgia-Pacific Professional

Pest/Bird Control: Bird-X

Power/Data Solutions: Legrand

Restroom Fixtures: Georgia-Pacific Professional

Roofing: Duro-Last Roofing

Security: ASSA ABLOY (All Brands)

Signage: 3M Sign Solutions

Utility Vehicles: Caterpillar

Waste Management/Recycling: Rubbermaid Commercial Products

To evaluate preferred suppliers, Facility Executive distributed links for the online survey to its e-newsletter audience of more than 30,000 facility management professionals.

Contact: Anne Cosgrove

Phone: 732-559-1250

Email: [email protected]