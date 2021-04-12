Greenheck Introduces RV-10 Rooftop Ventilation Unit

Model RV-10 is the latest addition to Greenheck’s line of rooftop ventilation equipment for both partial recirculation and 100% outside air systems. Ideal for applications requiring a lower CFM range and a smaller footprint, model RV-10 offers airflows from 500 to 2,500 cfm, 3 to 7 tons of packaged DX cooling, and 75 to 200 mbh of indirect gas-fired heating. An electric heat option is also available.

Featuring two-inch double-wall construction and R13 foam insulation, the RV-10 includes a top-mounted condenser and an upgraded controls platform with a web user interface that comes as standard. The factory-programmed, wired, and tested controller can operate as a stand-alone unit or integrate with a Building Management System (BMS). Vertical or horizontal duct connections allow for flexible installation.

Model RV-10 also features an inverter compressor that provides precise temperature and humidity control at reduced sound levels and helps save energy by improving part load efficiency. Inverter compressors typically achieve 15%-20% higher IEER compared to digital scroll compressors. Optional air cleaning technologies including Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI®) and UV Lights are also available.

Greenheck pre-engineered rooftop ventilator units are factory-tested and can be specified with a variety of options. Greenheck’s comprehensive line of DOAS units, including models from 500 to 18,000 cfm and 3 to 70 tons of packaged cooling, can meet a wide range of heating, cooling, dehumidification, and ventilation requirements.

Greenheck is the worldwide leader in manufacturing and distributing air movement, conditioning, and control equipment.

Want to read more about facility management and HVAC?

Looking for updates? Check out all the latest facility management news related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).