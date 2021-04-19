IAQ 6000 Enhances Formulation For Greater Efficacy, Sustainability

ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG) has announced a reformulation of its flagship in mold resistant and fungicidal coatings line, Fiberlock IAQ 6000 Mold Resistant Coating. The product now features a sustainable active ingredient that delivers the highest levels of antimicrobial performance with just one coat.

IAQ 6000 has a long history of being the preferred mold resistant coating for the professional contractor and specifier. Now featuring ICP BSG’s proprietary and sustainable zinc complex of active ingredients, the updated formulation is ultra-low VOC, low odor, and delivers unmatched performance that professionals everywhere trust. Additionally, it satisfies California’s strict Proposition 65 criteria and can be used anywhere in the U.S.

The convenient solution has received the highest scores possible in both ASTM G-21 and ASTM D-3273 mold resistance testing by independent laboratories. By yielding better results with just one coat than competing products achieve with two coats, IAQ 6000 can contribute to outstanding job efficiency and labor savings.

“Labor is often the most expensive part of any restoration project,” said Doug Caffoe, VP of Marketing, ICP BSG. “IAQ 6000 achieves superior performance in a single coat, helping professionals achieve significant savings in materials and labor costs.”

Additional features include:

Exceeds the requirements of IICRC S520 for fire testing, permeability, VOCs, and resistance against mold growth.

Ultra-low VOCs – tested to ASTM method D6886 and meets or exceeds current South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) requirements for Super-Compliant Architectural/Industrial (AIM) Coatings (VOC <10 g/l).

Low odor – tested to CRGI Test Method 78 and exceeds GreenWise (greenwisepaint.com) requirement for low odor (score of ≥ 6).

Applicable for use on a wide range of materials, including wood, plaster, wallboard, Sheetrock, concrete, masonry, and primed metal.

Ideal for AIA/CSI 01 87 13 or 02 85 00 mold remediation.

In addition to IAQ 6000, ICP BSG offers its trusted Benefect and Fiberlock brands through the Environmental Restoration Group, to deliver restoration and remediation professionals comprehensive solutions. With over 35-plus years of experience, ICP’s Environmental Restoration Group offers an advanced suite of both industrial and botanical restoration products to address a full spectrum of environmental health and safety issues.