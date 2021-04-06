Electric scissor lift for indoor and outdoor use suitable for various tasks

The R2632 electric scissor lift from JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, is rated for both outdoor and indoor use. This 26′ platform height, 32″ wide machine is ANSI 92.20 compliant and allows users to rent one machine to perform a multitude of construction and maintenance tasks on the job site.

The narrow width of the R2632 allows it to easily maneuver through a single doorway, while its zero-turn radius makes it easy to position, particularly in tight workspaces.

“JLG’s commitment to helping customers be more productive on the job inspired us to create this multipurpose scissor,” said Rafael Nuñez, senior product manager, scissors and vertical lifts, JLG. “The efficiencies created by having one unit verses two separate units improves productivity and streamlines fleet management for those requiring a single indoor/outdoor unit.”

Standard R2632 features include JLG’s active pothole protection system with a single limit switch and a single plunger, resulting in fewer moving parts and reduced service requirements to optimize uptime. Easy access to internal machine components further simplifies maintenance across the JLG R-series. Additionally, the industry-exclusive variable-tilt technology with a visual indicator allows operators to work on slight slopes increasing the working envelope. An all-steel platform, steel component trays, and recessed ground control panel help deliver long-term machine durability.

Lift time for the R2632 is 32 seconds, lower time is 24 seconds, and maximum ground bearing pressure is 92 psi. The electric scissor lift weighs 4,310 pounds, platform size is 25.4″ x 84″, platform capacity is 507 pounds, and the hydraulic reservoir has a capacity of 4 gallons. Ground clearance is 4″.

