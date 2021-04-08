LSI Industries Launches IP65 Certified Advantage Series Vaportite (EGA)

LSI Industries has introduced its new Advantage Series Vaportite (EGA) luminaire — an enclosed and gasketed LED fixture that is ideal for wet locations, cold storage and parking garage applications. This cost-competitive luminaire is IP65 certified and features a slim profile and an impact resistant lens. It is lightweight, easy to install, and can be power washed at pressures up to 1,500 PSI.

“Our new Vaportite EGA delivers outstanding performance at a very attractive price point,” said Mike Prachar, Chief Marketing Officer of LSI Industries. “It is an extremely durable fixture that can stand up to harsh conditions as well as, or better than, similar fixtures in its class.”

The EGA’s output level is 5,000 lumens at color temperatures of 4000K and 5000K. With an efficacy of up to 136 lumens per watt, this new IP65 certified product is highly energy-efficient. The EGA is made in America, meets Buy American Act requirements and is ideal for both new construction and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services also include digital and print graphics capabilities. The company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings.