Maintaining The Value Of Your Real Estate In The Post-Pandemic World
The global commercial real estate market is facing greater challenges than it has ever seen before. Developers, investors, and owners will increasingly need to use a combination of strategies to differentiate their property assets, strengthening characteristics that business owners and employees find the most attractive. This goes beyond common amenities – like gyms and childcare – to include buildings that are greener, healthier, and provide occupant services and conveniences.
Adding to this challenge, the recent global pandemic has impacted the operations, revenues, and lives of building owners, tenants, and workers. Global consulting firm WSP estimates that “inevitably there will be a reduction in occupier demand, though it will vary from sector to sector.”¹
- The difficulty of remotely managing building operations and optimizing performance during a period of forced low occupancy
- The new challenge of reopening buildings safely for occupants while optimizing efficiency and costs
