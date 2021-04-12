Maintaining The Value Of Your Real Estate In The Post-Pandemic World

The global commercial real estate market is facing greater challenges than it has ever seen before. Developers, investors, and owners will increasingly need to use a combination of strategies to differentiate their property assets, strengthening characteristics that business owners and employees find the most attractive. This goes beyond common amenities – like gyms and childcare – to include buildings that are greener, healthier, and provide occupant services and conveniences.

Adding to this challenge, the recent global pandemic has impacted the operations, revenues, and lives of building owners, tenants, and workers. Global consulting firm WSP estimates that “inevitably there will be a reduction in occupier demand, though it will vary from sector to sector.”¹

But the pandemic has also revealed some weaknesses in building infrastructures and management:

The difficulty of remotely managing building operations and optimizing performance during a period of forced low occupancy

The new challenge of reopening buildings safely for occupants while optimizing efficiency and costs

At this convergence of events, connected building technologies and services offer commercial building stakeholders a unique opportunity. Whether part of new designs or retrofit, these solutions will differentiate properties, simplify the return-to-work transition, and help owners and tenants meet their business goals well into the future.

This paper, produced in collaboration with Propel by MIPIM, discusses how smart, connected technologies and advisory services help owners and operators meet the challenges of the “new normal” of today and tomorrow by helping ensure occupant well being, simplifying space management, and offering a more engaging experience, while facility teams remotely manage building systems for greater efficiency and reliability.

